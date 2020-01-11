High winds causing thousands to lose power

Lanes on US Highway 93, south of Filer, are blocked as power crews work to repair downed power lines from a crash. (Source: Pixabay)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 4:51 PM, Jan 11, 2020

High winds and heavy rain are pushing through the region Saturday.

The wind is causing power outages across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

As of 4 p.m., more than 11,000 are without power across West Virginia. More than 5,700 are without power in Huntington. Nearly 2,000 are dealing with no power in Charleston.

As of around 5 p.m. more than 3,000 are without power in Kentucky, and more than 5,000 without power in Ohio.

We are monitoring the severe weather. Keep clicking on the WSAZ App for more information.

 