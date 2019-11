High winds are causing damage in areas of our region.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ several trees are down along Route 1 in the Long Branch area of Greenup County. There are reports several trees are also down on State Route 3308.

Dispatchers also tell WSAZ.com high wind has taken down a telephone pole in the 500 block of Seaton Avenue.

No one has been hurt.

Keep clicking on WSAZ.com and the WSAZ mobile app for the latest updates.