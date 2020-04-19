Highest day-to-day increase of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

Kentucky health officials say Sunday's new cases of COVID-19 is the highest day-to-day increase they have recorded since the pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear says 273 new cases have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,960.

Beshear said during his daily briefing that he believes there are "significantly more cases" than what has been reported.

With the high jump in cases, the Governor said Kentucky is not in the 14-day window of day-to-day case decrease that the White House suggests before reopening some businesses that were shutdown.

The death toll rose four Sunday, bringing the total to 148 in Kentucky.

Beshear says 265 people are in the hospital, and 149 remain in the ICU. Meanwhile 1,122 Kentuckians have fully recovered from the virus.