Highway 23 yard sale canceled in Boyd County due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has canceled one of Boyd County’s most iconic late spring events.

The Highway 23 yard sale will not take place this Memorial Day weekend, according to the Ashland Tourism Office. The agency made that announcement Monday afternoon.

The event takes place annually at Sargent’s Tires, located at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Hoods Creek Pike.

Organizers in Boyd County say the event is canceled due to COVID-19 regulations.

