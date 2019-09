The Hillbilly Ball is a fundraiser to benefit the Keith Albee performing Arts Center.

The Hillbilly Ball is Friday, October 11 from 7-11 p.m.

Bob Plymale joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about the fundraiser where you can dance the night away, hillbilly style.

