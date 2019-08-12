Historic Huntington bridge to be replaced

A piece of history that has stood the test of time for more than 100 years will soon be replaced.

The historic 8th Street Bridge over Fourpole Creek in Ritter Park will be replaced in Huntington, West Virginia.

During Monday night's Huntington City Council meeting, members approved the second reading of an ordinance entering into an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways for the replacement of the 8th Street Bridge over Fourpole Creek in Ritter Park.

Council members say the iconic white bridge has been worked on the past three years to prolong its lifespan.

The replacement project is more than $2.2 million. The partnership requires the city to match 20 percent. The bridge will be built in coordination with the 5th Street bridge that also crosses Fourpole Creek.

Crews expect the projects to last about 18 months.

