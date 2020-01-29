Historic bridge to be demolished if preservation plan isn't submitted

West Virginia officials are trying to find someone interested in preserving a historic bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio. The Aetnaville Bridge was built in 1891.

It lies over the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island, West Virginia, to Martins Ferry, Ohio.

The bridge was closed in 1988 due to deterioration.

The Division of Highways says anyone interested must submit a preservation and financial plan, as well as information about the intended use of the bridge. If no one is interested, the bridge will be demolished.

