Historical train ride opens a month later in Clay County.

The unofficial start to summer is this weekend, and although COVID-19 has changed how many places open, one popular attraction has reopened in Clay County.

Operators said they normally open in April but due to the Coronavirus they started tours Saturday for passengers to experience the waterfalls and Clay County's rich coal history in an open top train tour.

Operators of the train said for Clay County this is economic development.

The tours started after the 2016 food when the system of hiking trails, Buffalo Creek Trail system, was destroyed.

They received federal dollars to rebuild the area and used a railroad system that transported coal and timber dating back to 1904.

Though they have re-opened, they are having to take precautions because of the virus. Train operator Dustin Fitzwater said they are taking three families of up to 8 people on each of there three train rides on the weekends.

"Now that they are starting to open things back up we decided to open up on the weekends only because I mean we are outside in the sunlight and nature just to give people something to do on the weekends," said Fitzwater.

The train rumbles through water falls and stops at a cemetery dating before the civil war, giving riders a chance to fish in the creek.

Visit www.buffalocreektrail.com for more information and call 304-618-7992 to reserve a spot.