Hit-and-run driver takes out mailbox near elementary school

Surveillance video from a man’s front porch clearly shows a hit-and-run driver smashing a mailbox and then speeding off. It happened just two blocks from an elementary school -- at a time when kids are walking home.

Jonathan McNeely believes the man may have been under the influence of drugs. It's shaken the faith he has in the safety of his front yard.

"Instead of being at a cookout, I'm here digging a hole," he said as he worked to put in a new mailbox Monday afternoon.

His surveillance cameras caught what happened around 3:10 p.m. Sunday while he was at work.

"If somebody would have been standing there, it would have killed them,” McNeely said. “It scares me to death."

His cameras show a white Ford Mustang convertible sitting for quite some time at the stop sign on Altizer Avenue. As another car pulls up and passes, it takes a sharp turn and speeds off. It slams the mailbox in the 4100 block of Altizer with such force that pieces ended up in the neighbor's yard.

McNeely’s other camera gets a better look at the driver.

"If it was a school day, it would have killed one of the kids walking home from school," he said.

Or it could have been McNeely himself walking with his dog or his son with his infant grandchild, who often park in that exact spot.

Apparently left behind was an empty plastic baggie, a sign of drugs.

"I'm heartbroken for it."

It's those drivers under the influence and those who are distracted that keep him from fully enjoying one of his hobbies, riding a motorcycle.

"Frustrated. I ride a Harley-Davidson and I don't ride it very much anymore because I'm scared somebody is going to be on drugs, on a cellphone and they're going to run me over."

A new mailbox costs him about $150, plus the labor he’s got to put in on a holiday and a day off work. That is until his shovel breaks, meaning he’s out an extra $30.

But what's more costly to him is the Mustang has taken his peace of mind.

"One wrong turn they'd be standing in my front room,” McNeely said.

So McNeely is digging a hole this holiday, hoping that by sharing his story, "maybe this will save a life."

He's asking everyone to keep an eye out for a certain white Mustang with damage to its front bumper. Some neighbors have said they’ve seen it before.

"I'll be looking."

McNeely’s neighbor called Huntington police on Jonathan's behalf because he was at work Sunday afternoon. They told him that he would need to call in.

He called police himself Monday afternoon. They took a report over the phone and told him to call his insurance company.