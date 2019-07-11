Hoax device found in St. Albans

A device believed to be a pipe bomb was found in Saint Albans on Thursday afternoon, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Two workers behind the St. Albans H&R Block found a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb. St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff's Bomb Squad arrived to the scene and determined the device to be safe.

Upon further testing, it was determined the device was a hoax device.

There are no current suspects but the investigation is ongoing. The device will be processed for forensic evidence to indicate who made it.