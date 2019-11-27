Travelers heading out for Thanksgiving holiday see few troubles on roads

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but commuters across the region Wednesday morning saw few troubles.

In West Virginia, there were a few minor accidents on I-64 and I-77, but all crashes were clear before 6:00 a.m.

No delays were reported for drivers early Wednesday.

West Virginia Parkways Authority estimates peak times on the West Virginia Turnpike will be 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. During those times, they expect the toll plazas will be met with as many as 2,000 vehicles an hour.

ODOT says it expects a 63% increase in traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, making it the busiest holiday travel period of the year on the state's roads. With the extra traffic, ODOT says all roadwork will be suspended and it will open as many lanes as possible for drivers.

In Boyd County, Kentucky, 911 dispatchers say they haven't had any issues to report on the roads as of 8:15 Wednesday morning. Greenup County, Kentucky, 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they have not have any traffic trouble early Wednesday either.

KYTC District 9 Information Officer Allen Blair says work on major highways will be suspended over the holiday weekend, but some areas will remain closed/detoured. One of the areas that will remain closed is KY 752 in Boyd County, where crews have been working to fix a slide.

