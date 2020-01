The Hollister store located at the Charleston Town Center will close this Saturday, an Abercrombie & Fitch Co. spokesperson confirms.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are constantly evaluating our stores to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs, which sometimes involves relocating or closing a store as a result."

According to its website, Hollister specializes in teen fashions.