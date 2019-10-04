Hollywood Makeup Artist gets spooky

Bobbie Weiner, aka Bloody Mary, is an internationally known makeup artist. Bobbie did the special effects makeup for the frozen dead, floating actors in the hit film, Titanic.

Bobbie Weiner in Studio 3.

Bobbie will be at Fear On The Farm on October 4th and 5th.

On Saturday she will conduct a make-up workshop, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the production building at Fear On The Farm.

Fear on the farm has two Haunted House attractions: The Crescent Inn (Haunted Hotel), and The Bloody Mary Caverns. They also have three Escape Rooms: Slaughter House Escape, The Miners Revenge Escape, and 3 Minutes or Die Escape. New at the farm this year is A virtual reality haunted house game.

There are also motion simulated rides like the Coffin Ride and the Crypt. In all there are eight attractions for everyone to enjoy.

