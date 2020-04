Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is hosting a virtual Holy Week.

Pastor John Yeager on Studio 3.

The following are the topics for each service.

Tuesday: Tricky Tuesday

Wednesday: Spy Wednesday

Thursday: Maundy Thursday

Friday: Good Friday

John says three other pastors and a divinity student will bring a reflection each day. Each service is about 30 minutes.

