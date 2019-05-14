Home for adults with developmental disabilities looks to go into subdivision in Putnam County

Neighbors in one community are upset over where a group home for those with developmental disabilities is going.

According to paperwork filed in Putnam County and with the state, Starlight Behavioral Health is looking to put a group home, focused on treated adults with developmental disabilities, in a house located in Knollview Estates in Hurricane.

Starlight Behavioral Health tells WSAZ the reason for the location is because they want to have patients around neighbors to socialize and help them transition back into society.

However, neighbors say they are upset with the location choice and feel that the process has been pushed through quickly without them getting much notification.

According to the paperwork, the ICF/IDD group home will have four beds and will house four adults with intellectual disabilities. Starlight says it will provide training and oversight of the patients with no fewer than two awake staff members at all times.

Starlight says there are so many people with developmental disabilities on a wait list in West Virginia to receive services. They also say that they operate other facilities, including some in Huntington, and felt that Putnam County was a good location for one of these homes.

The issue was brought up at a Putnam County Commission meeting on Tuesday, where neighbors voiced their concerns about the house.

Their concerns focused around the fact that the home would be right in the middle of a subdivision and the fact that the facility would be located within a couple miles of the Prestera Center on Teays Valley Road.

However, the Putnam County Attorney spoke at the meeting, saying according to state law, the house is allowed to be in the subdivision, citing Senate Bill 575, which states "both a group residential facility and a group residential home shall be a permitted residential use of property for the purposes of zoning and shall be a permitted use in all zones or district."

The law also says county commissions and other governing groups cannot require a special permit for these facilities to open. Neighbors say they are worried that with the special permit being taken away, that facility can open as something entirely different.

Commissioners though said they still had several questions they wanted answered and motioned to file an injunction until they could get more information.

They also filed a motion to send a resolution to lawmakers to change state law, saying it is vague in some areas.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.