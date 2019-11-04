Home heating safety tips to help prevent a fire at your home

With the colder temperatures comes an increased risk for home fires.

Huntington Fire officials are urging homeowners to check home heating equipment in an effort to prevent home fires in the winter months.

Officials say there are several big mistakes homeowners make when it comes to heating equipment and fire hazards.

According to Capt. Matt Winters with the Huntington Fire Department, one of the biggest fire hazards in a home is a space heater, as well as where it's placed.

Winters says if you are going to use a space heater, always keep other flammable materials away from it and make sure it is plugged into a wall outlet.

He says never keep any materials like blankets near them and never plug them into an extension cord.

Another big mistake he says homeowners make is plugging several different things into a power strip and overwhelming the system.

As we head into the holidays, Winters say you also want to keep an eye on your decorations. He says if you have any candles, make sure you don't light them and leave them burning unattended. He also stresses not to leave them burning next to anything in your home like curtains.

If you have any gas appliances or a gas fireplace, you should have a carbon monoxide detector. He says you should also check your smoke alarms throughout your home to make sure they are working.

"You don't want to be the one saying I really wish I would've or only if I would've fixed that or only if I would've changed that," Winters said. "Just make those little changes. The preventative steps are huge."

Capt. Winters says they still see some homeowners occasionally using their stoves to try and heat their homes. He says turning on the burners and opening your oven to heat your home is extremely dangerous and can easily spark a fire.

Fire officials say they typically seen an uptick in fires between December and February because of people heating their homes.

Winters say one out of every seven fires is related to home heating equipment, and one in five fire deaths are related to home heating equipment.