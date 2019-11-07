Stray bullet hits home on Charleston's West Side

A home in Charleston was hit by what police believe was a stray bullet Thursday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the city's West Side.

Police told WSAZ they were looking for suspects in a break-in around Patrick Street when they heard gunshots.

They went to the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue where they found shell casings, clothing and a pair of cell phones.

A nearby home was hit by a bullet.

Police believe it was a stray bullet that hit the home, and the house wasn't a target.

Police searched the area but they didn't find any victims.