Stray bullet hits home on Charleston's West Side

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 6:24 AM, Nov 07, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A home in Charleston was hit by what police believe was a stray bullet Thursday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the city's West Side.

Police told WSAZ they were looking for suspects in a break-in around Patrick Street when they heard gunshots.

They went to the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue where they found shell casings, clothing and a pair of cell phones.

A nearby home was hit by a bullet.

Police believe it was a stray bullet that hit the home, and the house wasn't a target.

Police searched the area but they didn't find any victims.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus