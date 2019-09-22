Home seriously damaged by fire in Huntington

A fire has seriously damaged the front of a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington Sunday.

Crews responded to the scene on the 4400 block of Auburn Road.

The flames were so intense, it caused minor damage to the homes next door.

Our crew at the scene says the fire is out.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ there were not any injuries, and what started the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the woman who lived in the home.

