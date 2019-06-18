Man arrested for allegedly throwing plates at restaurant customers

A man was charged with disorderly conduct and battery after officers say he threw plates at Tidewater Grill patrons, the Charleston Police Department says.

Jeffery Havis, 50, who's homeless and stays in Charleston, asked for money from two women eating Monday at the Tidewater's outside patio. When they refused, police say Havis became irate and began throwing the plates and a cup from the table.

He ran but was caught by an officer on Court Street. Police say Havis attempted to deter the officer by throwing a traffic cone into oncoming traffic.

Havis is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $3,000.

Charleston Police say the department has a lengthy history with Havis. His prior charges include shoplifting, public intoxication and battery on a police officer.