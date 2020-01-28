Homeless seen living behind Charleston welcome sign

Homeless people have been seen camping in the woods behind the Welcome to Charleston sign along Interstate 64.

Homeless encampment along Interstate 64 behind the Welcome to Charleston sign.

Tarps, supported by ropes and stakes, were set up as tents in the area between the interstate and Kanawha Turnpike near the border between Charleston and South Charleston.

"I noticed it," Bruce Adkins said. "There is some plastic and an old bike and some things like that. It's a shame that these people don't have a much better place to go."

Adkins drives from Nitro to Charleston every day for work and said the tent is a bad first impression for people visiting the city. He said it's especially distressing that people are staying outside in this cold winter weather.

"We can't have folks out there under any circumstance," Adkins said. "They're coming into town and not helping us with out commerce or the look of the city."

Charleston Police went out and cleaned up the site after WSAZ informed the city about the tents. They deemed that it was just trash that had blown up into the area and was caught in the trees. Police did not believe it was an encampment, despite the ropes tied in knots that WSAZ cameras captured earlier in the day.

For many drivers, this site is a sign of the bigger problem in Charleston.

"I think a lot of it is drug and alcohol addiction, and also maybe a little bit of mismatch between the cost of housing and resources," Nancy Daugherty said. "We do have a lot of resources for people here in our community as far as food and shelter, but a lot of people don't want to go to the shelters."

Charleston Police say they will continue to monitor the area in case people return to the site.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin declined a request for comment on this homeless encampment and the homeless problem in the city.