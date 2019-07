A man was arrested after Fayette County deputies say he was caught breaking in to a home in the Kincaid area Sunday morning.

Deputies say when they got to the home, they found the homeowner and a neighbor detaining Jeffrey Boyd Witt, 41, from Oak Hill outside.

Home security footage reportedly shows Witt breaking in to the home, and the homeowner chasing him out.

Witt is charged with burglary and was taken to Southern Regional Jail.