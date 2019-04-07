Homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with burglary and battery of a police officer.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, John David Backus of Mt. Nebo was attempting to break-in to a home in Dixie early Saturday morning when the homeowner was alerted and held Backus at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Several members inside the home escaped from a window and went to a neighbor’s house.

After deputies arrived they say Backus bit one deputy and punched another. Neither deputy was seriously injured.

He is now charged with Burglary and two counts of battery of a police officer.

