Homeowner shoots suspect in reported home invasion

One person is in serious condition after a shooting during an alleged home invasion in Russell, Kentucky.

Police Chief Ned Crisp tells WSAZ it happened just after 11:30 Saturday night on the 500 block of Short White Oak Road.

Crisp says a 31-year-old man was shot by the homeowner and was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives were still on scene early Sunday, and no other details are available at this time.

No one has been charged.

