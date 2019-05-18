Storm leaves homes damaged in St. Albans

After a severe storm on Friday night, fallen trees left several homes damaged in St. Albans Saturday.

"I was on the phone actually standing looking out the front door and saw the storm come in and realized quickly that it was very intense," said Melissa Beabout, a St. Alban resident.

Beabout says her home was not damaged but they did lose power for over twelve hours.

She says she was lucky compared to other people, including her neighbor directly across the street.

"I heard this massive crack, I didn't know if it was thunder or what. Now I know it was the tree across the street," said Beabout.

A tree fell into her neighbor's home, leaving significant damage. Beabout says no one was inside the home during the storm.

"I have not witnessed anything like this, even living down South all my life. I mean, I've been in really bad storms and I've seen the aftermath but to actually see it happen, no," said Beabout.

The Mayor of St. Albans, Scott James, says he has not received any reports of injuries in the area and says there was around 25 calls about trees down in the area from the storm.

