A typical day for 80-year-old Daisy Randolph looks a lot different than it did a few weeks ago. Still, she has a tight schedule.

"I get up about 6:00 a.m.," said Hometown Hero Daisy Randolph. "I get a quick bath, turn the coffee on, and when this light comes on, it's on a timer, that means i gotta get to work."

Sometimes she doesn't stop until dinner. Randolph folds, assembles, and sews up to 60 masks a day.

It all started when her two granddaughters - who are both nurses, were getting ready to return to work at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"That really worried me," said Randolph. "And I thought, you know, I could make a mask."

One mask grew to hundreds. Randolph made masks for health care workers, fast food workers, even the mailman.

"She even put some out in her mailbox for the postman and he wrote thank you on some of her mail," said Monty Fowler, Randolph's son-in-law.

Fowler is Randolph's partner in crime. He pulls the furnace filters apart, while she sews the filter and elastic together and places a pipe cleaner inside.

While Randolph's family was the inspiration that got her started, it's the Coronavirus that keeps her going. She even made a needle felt version of the virus to look at.

"I look at him and smile and think, 'yeah you're not getting us. not if I can help it,' " said Randolph.

Randolph started making masks on March 5th, never leaving her home unless she's picking up supplies. More than six weeks later, it's not her stamina she's worried about.

"My little old sewing machine doesn't know what hit it," said Randolph. "Because I haven't sewn anything for several years and I brought it out, oiled it up, and here we go."

She's been going ever since and that tenacity makes her a Hometown Hero.

