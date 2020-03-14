WSAZ Hometown Hero | Healthcare Professionals

This week's Hometown Heroes are the health professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week's Hometown Heroes are all of our healthcare professionals working tirelessly in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flu season is normally enough to keep these men and women busy but this year, with the spread of the virus, they are on double duty.

They're learning new information minute by minute, training and answering lots of questions from a concerned and curious public.

So we say a big "thanks" to all of them for their patience with us, their patients.

