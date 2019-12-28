Hometown Hero | Mary McCoy

Serving four thousand meals per month and open five days a week for 36 years and counting, Christ's Kitchen in Saint Albans, WV is a vital part of the community. At the forefront is Mary McCoy, and she has a simple motivation for directing this organization for over a third of the time it has existed.

Mary McCoy, director of Christ's Kitchen in Saint Albans for over a decade, has tirelessly been putting the needs of others first.

"There are so many people that need help," says McCoy. "They need to come in even if it's just to get warm or have coffee."

Beyond just food, Christ's Kitchen gives away clothing and household items and also provides utility assistance services. The true catch: the organization relies solely on donations, both from major companies and from those people who simply want to provide a little something extra.

Volunteer Tim Martin says, "It's a great thing to be able to give back to the community and feel that you're a part of the community...and doing a good thing for the people that really need help."

Whether preparing or serving food, assigning tasks to volunteers, or talking with the people who come into the kitchen, Mary's efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.

Martin goes on to say, "She's the heart of the kitchen, she puts everything together, she makes everything work."

A regular visitor to Christ's Kitchen, Tina Clendenin, adds, "She believes in everybody being together and happy. She's just wonderful, I couldn't ask for a better friend than her."

All this McCoy does while remaining humble at the same time. The central reason why she keeps coming back after 14 years is all about the family-aspect.

"Everyone here is like my family, and I just love all of them. And I enjoy my work so much."