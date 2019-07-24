Hometown Hero | Tom Lane

If you were at Live on the Levee on July 12, you may have witnessed a special presentation when former long-time Charleston City Council member Tom Lane received a key to the city.

Though he wouldn't admit it, he is the person who dreamed up the idea of Live on the Levee.

The Friday night concert series has grown leaps and bounds in the last 16 years.

Tom Lane is this week's Hometown Hero for his efforts with Live on the Levee during those last 16 years.

It began as a small event with Lanes as the emcee, and now it's a destination for people each Friday during the summer.

