Hometown Hero: Drew Collins

The firefighters at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department are always ready to answer a call and lend a helping hand, but one member goes above and beyond every day.

"Every time the doors are open, he's here, and hes such a good guy to have around," Assistant Chief Greg Hockenberry said.

Drew Collins has been working at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for about two years. He helps out around the station and even has his own locker because, to these firefighters, Drew is defined by so much more than his special needs.

Instead, they notice his hard-working and bright personality.

"He works hard. He's always keeping the coolers full on the trucks, and just cleaning up," Hockenberry said.

Drew even jumps on the truck when he has the chance. He went to his first fire in June.

"I see him being confident and happy, and he's been through a lot and this has really put him on cloud 9,000," Drew's Mom Debbie Collins said.

"When I first started, I wasn't sure about it, but the more I got used to it, this is something I want to do," Drew said.

Drew and his mom Debbie said they are grateful for the Barboursville firefighters, but the firefighters can't imagine a brotherhood without Drew.

"You're our hero. When we have a bad day and come off a bad call, you're always there for us, always there for us, and you just change things." said one firefighter. That is why Drew Collin's is WSAZ's Hometown Hero.

"It means a lot to me. I've become part of a huge family here," Drew said.