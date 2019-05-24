Hometown Hero: Jack and Susan DeFazio

Two long-time educators in our area have dedicated their lives to Cabell County Special Olympics.

Jack and Susan DeFazio have been involved with the Cabell County Special Olympics for more than 40 years.

The couple says it's the students who keep them coming back.

“They work tirelessly and unselfishly to organize this event every year,” said Karen Veazey, who nominated the DeFazios. “We provide them support in terms of transporting students and we come up here and work, but everything else they do."

WSAZ’s Katie Wilson has more on their story.

