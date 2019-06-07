Hometown Hero | Raymond Dixon Jr.

Jan. 9, 2019 is a day that Mary Hall and Raymond Dixon Jr. won't ever forget.

Hall was driving home from a work meeting in Hazard, Kentucky. She was driving along U.S. 23 when she suddenly started to feel sick.

"It kind of came on quickly," Hall said. "It was like everything was every distant. Dizziness, blurred vision. I wasn't really hearing well."

So she pulled over into a stranger's driveway, hoping someone would be home that could help her.

"I pulled over into his driveway, not knowing him or who lived there," said Hall.

The man that lived there was Raymond Dixon Jr. He was looking out his kitchen window that day when he saw Halll pull in.

"She got close enough that I could notice it was a lady," Dixon said. "I could tell she was trying to use a cell phone."

Hall was trying to call her husband, but she couldn't remember his phone number.

"I asked her if I could help her. I could see she needed medical attention," Dixon said.

So Dixon loaded Hall up into his truck and rushed her to Three Rivers Medical Center. Once inside, though, things took a drastic turn.

"I started having a seizure," Hall said. "After some testing, it was determined that I had a brain tumor and I was airlifted to UK in Lexington where they performed an emergency removal."

Amid so much uncertainty, Hall says she finally got the news she was waiting to hear.

"The results came back benign," Hall said.

Fast forward almost five months to the day, Hall is doing great.

She and Mr. Dixon still remain friends. She calls him her hero for saving her life that day.

"I am very thankful for him and very thankful to God," Hall said. "I do believe a lot of things happen for a reason and that it was a bigger intervention. Big hands were in this. It was a terrible experience, but it was a wonderful experience in a lot of ways."

Hall calls Dixon her hero, which is why she nominated to be WSAZ's Hometown Hero.

These two, who were once total strangers, creating a bond. One they both credit to a higher power.

"I believe God was in it," Dixon said. "I don't feel like a hero. I just feel like I was in the right place at the right time. I think it was all God's plan."

Hall says she had a follow-up appointment at the end of April with her doctor. She says her doctor says all her tests came back normal and that she doesn't need to return for a year.