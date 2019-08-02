Hometown Hero | StandWatch Academy

A group of students from Lincoln County High School will undoubtedly head back to class with a much broader outlook than they did last year.

A film, entitled "Unwritten," is the product of StandWatch Academy, an organization dedicated to education outside the classroom. Students and staff at Lincoln County High School participated in the project.

Those students, as well as their teachers and their mentors, are part of an organization meant to expand their horizons way beyond their native county and their imagination.

StandWatch teamed up with the Marshall University School of Journalism to shoot, write and produce the hour-long documentary featuring a group of eight students at Lincoln County High and their six-month experiment.

Their journey took them to Colorado and Utah, among other places, where they met with business leaders and entrepreneurs -- opening their eyes to possibilities previously seen as perhaps impossible.

The film debuted at Teays Valley Cinemas where the students, teachers and sponsors all got together to talk about their incredible journey.

"What we learned, we'll take it and apply it to our life and not just have it be a spur-of-the-moment thing,” said Jozelyn Pauley, who’s a junior. “We'll take it and apply it to the rest of our lives and hopefully one day own a business and not just think of this as something that happened in our lives."

