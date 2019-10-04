Hometown Hero | Waitress saves woman's life

Many people have been trained to perform CPR in the case of an emergency, but no one hopes to be in a situation where they have to use those skills.

Kelsey Seibert, this week's Hometown Hero, faced a potentially deadly situation and didn't hesitate when she saw a woman in need.

This week's Hometown Hero did face a potentially deadly situation, and didn't hesitate when she saw a woman in need.

Kelsey Seibert and Patricia Trippett, and Patricia's granddaughter, Kayla Boling, appeared in September on WSAZ'S Studio 3 to tell their story.

"It started out just a regular Friday at Texas Roadhouse. I was serving, yes. I look over to my left and I see a lady choking," Seibert said.

Kelsey immediately jumped into action. In the last year, she had been certified to perform CPR by the Red Cross. Kelsey took those skills and put them to use.

"The moment her eyes fluttered open" "I can see you getting emotional. "It really ... it's a moment that will change my life forever," Seibert said.

On Studio 3, Patricia and Kayla thanked Kelsey for her heroic action, but they wanted to take it a step further.

"Kelsey, me and my family have nominated you for WSAZ's Hometown Hero. I'm sorry, Thank you so much. I'm glad I could be there. I'm glad I get to see her today. You saved my life. Thank you. It's an honor. I'm doing God's work. I didn't care if I was rewarded, because my reward is being able to see her breathe again, to live again, but I'm very thankful," Boling said.

Kelsey, Kayla, and Patricia are now friends turned family after a live-saving, chance encounter.

"We cannot thank you enough. You are a hero and an angel in our eyes. If it wasn't for you again I wouldn't have my granny," Boling said.

Kelsey is a current nursing major at Marshall University, as well as a certified phlebotomist.

