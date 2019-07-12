Dog may be man’s best friend, but two women in our region have spent a lifetime trying to be dog's best friend.

Hometown Heroes Jackie Servadea and Judy Cooper are friends to animals throughout southeast Ohio, helping ensure they have basic help like spay and neuter clinics.

For 39 years Jackie Servadea and Judy Cooper have gone through fundraisers and coordinated help with local veterinarians for some of the most basic help like spay and neuter clinics paid for through their help.

Just this year alone, they've helped 241 dogs. They have even set up an endowment to ensure that local dogs will get help long after they’ve gone.

For those efforts, they’re our latest hometown heroes. Rob Johnson has their story.