Hometown Heroes: Pike County Shriners

To many, the Hillbilly Days celebration in Pikeville is a fun festival to kick start spring. But there is a more important driving force behind this event that is all about kids.

Tony Cavalier takes us to Hambly Boulevard where the Shriners make it their mission to serve those kids in need in eastern Kentucky.

