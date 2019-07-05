Hometown Heroes | Scott and Diane Miller

Well before the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional championships come to Barboursville, Scott Miller changes his schedule before the fever pitch begins.

Scott and Diane Miller are instrumental in making sure the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional championships in Barboursville go off without a hitch.

It’s hard to know exactly how many thousands of soccer players and fans meant to the region last week -- hotels full from Ashland to Huntington to Barboursville to Charleston.

An event of that magnitude can't go on without a massive volunteer effort from folks such as Miller and his wife Diane.

As Keith Morehouse reports, out latest Hometown Heroes make it an annual tradition – showing visitors from 15 states some West Virginia hospitality.

