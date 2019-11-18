Hope Village at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston

First Presbyterian Church of Charleston is opening its annual fair trade boutique, Hope Village, just in time for the Christmas season.

Hope Village items in Studio 3.

You can shop their items on November 21-23 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m, and on Sunday the 24th from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

They are also open November 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., December 1 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and on December 8th.

Hope Village offers unique items from around the world including: candles, jewelry, scarves, clothing, African baskets, olive oil, home and children’s items and more.

The organizations represented at Hope Village employ and sustain refugees, women and children brought out of sex trafficking, and international artisans living in poverty.

As a mission outreach ministry, First Presbyterian does not profit from this event, as proceeds are returned to the organizations represented in Hope Village.