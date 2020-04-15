Family holds onto hope as father fights for life against COVID-19

It's been a couple weeks since Brandon Vovk, a husband and father from Hurricane, found out he had COVID-19.

After fighting for his life against COVID-19 for several weeks, one family was finally able to talk with their dad.

"He was on a ventilator in the hospital for the last few weeks," said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. "The doctors gave a very grim outlook, every time I talked to his wife, Lori, it didn’t seem good."

But on Tuesday, Brandon's wife Lori said he was taken off the ventilator and was even able to FaceTime his family.

"My girls and I are humbled by the support and love from our community and beyond. The words of encouragement, random acts of kindness, and most importantly, the prayers, have meant so much to us. Brandon still has a long road of recovery, but we find comfort in knowing we are not facing this alone,” said Lori, Brandon's wife.

When first finding out that someone in Hurricane tested positive for the virus, Mayor Scott Edwards and Pastor Mark Ice held a virtual community-wide prayer for Brandon.

Ever since the news, the Hurricane community has been showing full support of the Vovk family.

"It’s a big community but it feels so small because, if anybody has any kind of financial needs or hardships or is going through a hard time, it just seems like everybody rallies behind them, everybody is there to offer support, love and prayers," said Sarah Dunlap a friend of the Vovk family.

Edwards said the number of people who joined together in support of the Vovk family was incredible.

"They just came together said let’s support them, let’s get them through this and let’s get Brandon home. (Now) that’s what getting ready to happen; I can’t wait for that man to come home and see his wife and kids."