Horse racing, guided fishing and rock climbing now back in W.Va.

Horse racing, rock climbing and guided fishing trips are back on the horizon in West Virginia.

However, the adventures look a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, spectator-less horse racing was allowed to resume in West Virginia.

Guided fishing trips can begin Friday, May 15, with limitations of just one guide and two anglers per boat.

Guided rock climbing can also start on Friday.

You can read the guidelines for both here.

Changes for both industries include group size, equipment cleaning requirements, health screenings and personal protective equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

