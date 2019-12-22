Hospital deaths, ex-bishop dominated 2019 headlines in W.Va.

A criminal investigation into suspicious deaths at a veterans' hospital has been voted the top news story in 2019 in West Virginia by Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters.

Federal prosecutors announced in August that the investigation into the deaths of up to 11 patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg would be their top priority.

No charges have been announced.

A church investigation into former Roman Catholic Bishop Michael Bransfield was voted the second-biggest story, while an education bill that included the creation of the state's first public charter schools finished third.

