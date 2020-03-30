Hospital releases employee health guidelines regarding COVID-19

Illness doesn't discriminate. At some point or another, we all get sick -- especially those on the front lines, like health care workers.

That's why Thomas Health released a memo explaining illness guidelines for COVID-19.

Part of the letter states: Employees who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic will continue working and must mask. They will undergo two temperature checks per day during their shift for 14 days.

Brandy Skaggs is the infection preventionist for the hospital.

"So long as they are masked and then follow all other infection control guidelines, such as hand washing and that type of thing," Skaggs said.

They say that these guidelines come straight from the CDC guidelines for health care professionals and is subject to change.

Officials say when you're showing symptoms of a fever, that's when you're most contagious.

"Once they're fever free for at least 72 hours, they may still have some other symptoms that could linger even for weeks," Skaggs said. "That's typical even during a normal flu season."

As for Thomas Health employees who believe they may have been exposed to someone with the virus, the local health department and other hospital team members will determine how their work could be restricted or altered.

"I think a lot of it would depend on their potential for exposure," Skaggs said. "But if they just have mild symptoms right now the CDC guidelines state 'do not test for Coronavirus.' "

Social distancing does play a role. The CDC says those at the greatest risk of infection have prolonged, unprotected close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

They're steps all recommended to keeping employees and patients safe.

"All employees undergo temperature screenings prior to being allowed to go into the clinical area," Skaggs said.

