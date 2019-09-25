Hospital selling T-shirts to fund mammograms for uninsured patients

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when health officials push for women to get regular exams and pay attention to their bodies and signs of breast cancer.

KDMC is selling T-shirts to help fund breast cancer screenings for women who are uninsured.

It is a disease that one in eight women will be diagnosed with in their lifetime. In 2019, it is estimated that nearly 270,000 women will be diagnosed with an invasive form of breast cancer.

At King's Daughters Medical Center, the hospital is selling T-shirts that will help fund mammograms and other screenings for women who aren't able to afford them.

"Sometimes women don't have insurance and that's a huge problem in our area," said KDMC's Breast Care Center's supervisor, Doretha Pridemore. "Sometimes they have a huge deductible so they are underinsured."

That's where the T-shirts come in to play. The hospital is partnering with Print My Threads in Flatwoods to sell to the shirts for $20. All the money raised helps fund screenings for the uninsured patients.

"Knowing that the sale of a shirt that I wear, and wear it proudly actually can go to the women in the community, and because of that, we have diagnosed women with breast cancer and possibly caught it early," Pridemore said.

Last year was the first year for the shirt sale. The hospital raised $15,000, which covered screenings for 106 women. Pridemore says four ended up diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I was talking with one of our patients who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I was talking about how the funding came about and she told me, 'I wouldn't have had this done had it not been for the money that was available.'"

Pridemore says that money is not just limited to women who live in Ashland. It is available to all women, and even men, who live in the Tri-State.

Orders for the shirts are being taken until Oct. 15. To order one, click

here. The hospital will also have some available in their gift shops.

To learn more about the services and screenings the Breast Care Center offers, call 606-408-9295.

