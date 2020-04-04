Hospitals facing economic impact of COVID-19

While many hospitals across our region are at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight could have a long-term impact on their financial bottom line.

With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice suspending all elective medical procedures on Wednesday, many hospitals are beginning to feel the financial effects of losing the revenue from those procedures. This has caused some West Virginia hospitals to furlough workers and cut back hours.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says that he believes that leaders need to come up with a SWAT team on economic and health care issues and that the best thing he can do is work with Gov. Justice, congressional leaders and the Trump administration to come up with different ideas on how to tap into resources now available from the federal coronavirus stimulus act.

“We're looking at another 30 days to 45 days where we have a lot of real big challenges and the financial challenges cascade from there,” Morrisey said. “It's important that we have an economic plan that we're putting together and we're sensitive to that right time so that these health care entities can survive for the long term. They're the lifeblood of our communities.”

