Hot Cars Act aims to prevent hot car deaths

Melinda Boggs is a mother of four, and now that her children are grown she volunteers with kids.

Just this year, 16 children have been killed in hot cars in the United States.

In her years of raising and working with children, she has never left a kid behind in a car.

"And these babies that they leave in there, I don’t get it. I just don't get it, parents need common sense is what it boils down to,” Boggs said.

But in 2018 alone, 52 kids in the United States died after being left in hot cars.

The Hot Cars Act, introduced in Washington by several legislators including U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, is hoping to put a stop to that by ensuring all new cars are equipped with technology that alerts parents if a child is left in the car.

South Point Police Officer Jordan Reyes has responded to scary situations involving hot cars that thankfully didn’t turn tragic. During one call, a grandmother accidentally locked her grandson in her car on a hot day.

"A vehicle can increase 20 degrees in temperature within 10 minutes, and a child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's does, so it's not safe to leave them in there for any amount of time,” he said.

Reyes recommends you leave something important like an ID or your purse in the backseat or place a child's toy on the front seat. Boggs agrees that double checking can never hurt.

"Look back and check and go, 'hey I got to do a check here is my kids with me where are they at.' You should know where your kids at all times so check that car before you leave,” she said.

Companies like General Motors have started to implement technology in their seat belts to remind drivers to check the back seat as they exit their cars so no child gets left behind in the heat.