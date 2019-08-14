Hot summer of 2019 rolls on

The hot summer of 2019 rolled on Wednesday as, despite a dazzling tropical cloud deck, enough sunshine broke through the heavens to sponsor late-day highs in the 85-90 degree range.

Mind you, while both airports (Charleston Yeager and Huntington Tri-State) recorded peak temperatures in the mid-80s, downtown thermometers did kiss the 90-degree mark in Huntington (Cabell EMS), Chesapeake, Ashland, Portsmouth and Pikeville as reported on the weather underground Mesonet.

Looking ahead, both Thursday and Friday will feature more tropical skies with sunshine more abundant than recent days. So a sunburn alert is in effect for after-school activities on the practice fields (after 5 p.m. you can avoid using sunblock at this time of year since the sun angle is growing more acute or shallow). Highs will be almost identical to Wednesday with upper 80s at the airports and near 90 downtown.

By the weekend, outdoor plans at festivals and concerts will need to factor in the heat. The Italian Festival in Huntington and the Summerfest daytime car show in South Charleston will be hot and steamy affairs. Air temperatures near 95 downtown will feel even hotter, so plan on seeking shade and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. The early call for Picnic with The Pops in Huntington on Saturday night is for a spectacular red sky sunset with thundershowers staying west toward Cincinnati.

