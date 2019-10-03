Hot deal gives customers chance at free pizza delivered by fire engine

Not to be cheesy, but this is one hot deal! (Plus, you know it won't arrive burnt.)

The St. Albans Fire Department is teaming up with Domino's and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote fire safety. For one hour during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12), firefighters will become pizza delivery drivers.

On Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m., anyone who orders from the Domino's at 2308 Cleveland Ave. could be randomly selected for a surprise. Their pizza will arrive on a fire engine.

If the customer's smoke alarms are working, the pizza will be free! If the smoke alarms are not working, the fire department will help install new alarms or replace the batteries.

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said St. Albans Fire Chief Lance Carney. “Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”

The campaign theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Dennis Denman, St. Albans Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and St. Albans Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

To be eligible for the fire engine delivery, call the Domino’s in St. Albans at 304-727-2284 to place your order.