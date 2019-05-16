Hot spell into weekend

The cozy warmth of Thursday looks like it will be the last day we are in the comfort zone for some time. Beckoning on our doorsteps is an early season hot spell which in time will see temperatures approach 90 over the weekend.

Now the cozy air will be a bit stubborn to exit on Friday which suggests a few showers and thunder squalls will form and affect parts of the region.

Round number one of thunder will ramp up right before dawn, aided by a quickening wind around the 5,000 foot level overhead. This so-called “late night jet” will sponsor a cluster of showers and thunderstorms from around 5 until 9 AM starting in Central Ohio and ending along the Virginia-West Virginia border. The area most likely to hear the crackle of thunder with a sudden but quick downpour would be from Charleston north to Parkersburg-Marietta-Athens-McArthur the WV high country from Summersville-Elkins to Lewisburg.

Localized street flooding and a few power hits would be the worst effects but only where the storms are strong. Many areas may just get a shower with a distant-muffled rumble of thunder.

By Friday afternoon we will emerge into a 3H (hazy, hot, humid) air mass which may ignite a new round of storms but mainly north of Route 33 in West Virginia and north of the Bob Evans highway through Ohio.

As for your weekend plans at Matewan Heritage Day, the Armed Forces parade in South Charleston and the Tour of the Scioto Valley in Portsmouth be prepared for near 90-degree heat with any cooling shower widely scattered.

