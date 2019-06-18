Hourly raise for full-time Dunbar employees, municipal fee to go up

Community members in Dunbar will soon be seeing some changes to their city garbage and municipal fees.

A raise is coming to full-time Dunbar city workers. Residents will see an increase to their municipal fees.

Dunbar's city council approved the changes during Monday night's meeting to switch the household garbage fee from quarterly payments to monthly payments.

Council members also approved a $5 increase to the municipal fee.

City Officials say the added fee will go directly toward the unfunded liability of the firefighters pension fund.

Those changes will go into effect in little over a month.

Also Monday night, council members approved a raise for full-time Dunbar city employees.

The raise, which is an additional 30 cents per hour, was passed unanimously.

The rasies will go into effect July 1st.