W.Va. House Finance Committee debates foster care funding

West Virginia's opioid crisis has fueled another in the foster care system.

Some lawmakers fear that time is running out to make changes to protect the children caught in between.

In a news conference called Monday morning, some Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration about the progress on foster care legislation this year.

"Put our money where our hearts are, put our money where our mouth is and really focus on our West Virginia Values which is putting kids first," said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, House Health and Human Resources Chairman Jordan Hill, (R) Nicholas, said, "The House of Delegates has already passed two of the three bills aimed at reforming this system, and I expect the third to come out of committee in the near future.”

Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, spoke to House Finance Committee members and finished presenting the 2021 budget on Monday.

"We've added 60 positions," Crouch said. "We're actually adding more almost daily to try to give these folks additional help. Caseloads are down. We've increased salaries 20 percent over the last two years. We've added a sign-on bonus."

Crouch says they've gotten the turnover rate for CPS workers down from 46 percent to 24 percent.

"That's still not enough, so we're adding more positions throughout the state," Crouch said.

House Bill 4092 is the third bill mentioned above and remains under review.

That bill would improve the state’s Foster Children’s Bill of Rights, create a new Foster Parents’ and Kinship Bill of Rights, make critical reforms to parenting standards and the guardian ad litem child representation process, and increase the daily reimbursement rates for foster homes.

"My understanding is that $16 million is a big bone of contention because we don't want anything that's going to increase the revenue that the state has to put out, so that's what we're hearing on the House side," said delegate Lisa Zukoff, (D) Marshall.

DHHR estimates that 58 percent of children in state custody eventually get returned to their biological parents.