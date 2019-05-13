House being built for families to stay in at Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center

A project is underway at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, one that will provide families of veterans with a home away from home while their loved ones are getting medical treatment.

The Fisher House will be within walking distance of the medical center and will provide about 16 suites for families staying at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center.

"It's based kind of on a Ronald McDonald House, but it is for our veterans and active duty members," said Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center.

According to the Fisher House Foundation, there are almost 70 Fisher Houses in the U.S. and Germany.

Rider says the house will provide families with everything they need including a kitchen, laundry room, dining room and living area.

"It's everything that you would need so you don't have to think about life, but you can think about your veteran," Rider said.

Families will not have to pay to stay at the facility.

The Fisher House being built in Huntington will be the first of its kind in the state.

"This is more in support of the family member, but that is also a very important part of the whole health of our veterans," Rider said. "A lot of times, our veterans are the people who take control. This way the veteran only has to think about his health care and healing. Just knowing from a veterans standpoint that your family members or your caretaker is really close by anytime you need them is invaluable."

Rider says the facility will be important for so many families since the medical center serves patients in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

Right now, work is being done to level out the area where the Fisher House will be built. The goal is to have the site preparation done by the end of July and a ribbon cutting in August.

There is no word on when the house will be up and running. When it is announced, we will post it on WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App.